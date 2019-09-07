Comparing of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Since Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 31 2.20 N/A 0.88 37.64 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 52.16 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aethlon Medical Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aethlon Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has a 27.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.72% of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. shares and 14.2% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.34%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. -3.06% -5.34% -4.74% 33.86% 20.68% 61.22% Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75%

For the past year Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has 61.22% stronger performance while Aethlon Medical Inc. has -86.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aethlon Medical Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.