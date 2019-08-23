Comparing of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) and New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) and New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Publishing – Newspapers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett Co. Inc. 10 0.43 N/A 0.03 353.45 New Media Investment Group Inc. 11 0.32 N/A 0.13 81.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gannett Co. Inc. and New Media Investment Group Inc. New Media Investment Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gannett Co. Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gannett Co. Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than New Media Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% New Media Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Gannett Co. Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Gannett Co. Inc. and New Media Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 New Media Investment Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gannett Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 44.09% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of New Media Investment Group Inc. is $14, which is potential 66.47% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that New Media Investment Group Inc. looks more robust than Gannett Co. Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gannett Co. Inc. and New Media Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.1% respectively. Gannett Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.4% are New Media Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gannett Co. Inc. 5.13% 25.92% 6.11% -8.73% -2.66% 20.16% New Media Investment Group Inc. 3.36% 16.43% 1.32% -21.73% -39.63% -6.91%

For the past year Gannett Co. Inc. had bullish trend while New Media Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

New Media Investment Group Inc. beats Gannett Co. Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a news and information company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers approximately print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 165 news brands and 55 magazines in the United Kingdom. Gannett Co., Inc. operations comprise 129 daily publications and digital platforms the United States and the United Kingdom; and 490 non-daily publications in the United States and 150 such titles in the United Kingdom. It also provides commercial printing, distribution, marketing, and data services; and owns s1 and Exchange & Mart digital businesses, and a specialist magazine business. In addition, the company offers digital marketing solutions comprising ReachSearch, ReachDisplay, ReachSocial Ads, and ReachRetargeting digital advertising solutions; ReachSite+ReachEdge, ReachSEO, ReachCast, ReachListings, and TotalLiveChat Web presence solutions; and ReachEdge, a marketing automation platform, as well as Kickserv, a cloud-based business management software for service businesses. The company was formerly known as Gannett SpinCo, Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in May 2015. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.