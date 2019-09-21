Comparing of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Both Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.35 N/A 1.56 24.16 UMH Properties Inc. 13 4.02 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.56. UMH Properties Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 59.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. was more bullish than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.