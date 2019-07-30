Comparing of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.38 N/A 1.56 25.33 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.14 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta means Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$41.5 is Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.85%. On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc.’s potential upside is 36.72% and its average target price is $7. The results provided earlier shows that Drive Shack Inc. appears more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Drive Shack Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38% Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.