Comparing of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 0.3%. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.