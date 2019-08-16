Comparing of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 25.9% respectively. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.