Comparing of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Alkermes plc is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average price target and a 40.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.