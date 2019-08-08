Comparing of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.63% respectively. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.