Comparing of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.63% respectively. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
