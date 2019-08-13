Comparing of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.83 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.