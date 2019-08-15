Comparing of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|33.82
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.6% respectively. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
