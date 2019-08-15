Comparing of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 33.82 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.6% respectively. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust beats Associated Capital Group Inc.