Comparing of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 3.83 5.31 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares. Insiders held 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

Summary

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.