Comparing of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.70 N/A 3.83 5.08 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Investors Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.