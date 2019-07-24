Comparing of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Since GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.69 N/A 3.83 5.08 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.82 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GAMCO Investors Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 42.51%. About 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.