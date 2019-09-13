Comparing of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.74 N/A 3.83 5.31 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to GAMCO Investors Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.