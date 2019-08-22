Comparing of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

As Asset Management companies, GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.60 N/A 3.83 5.31 Central Securities Corp. 29 41.12 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Investors Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 11.87%. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.