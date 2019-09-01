Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

As Biotechnology companies, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 2.57 and its 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Veracyte Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $31.8, while its potential upside is 510.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Veracyte Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 88.7%. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Veracyte Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.