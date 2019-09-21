Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 365.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.