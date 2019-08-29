Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 77.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sierra Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Sierra Oncology Inc. which has a 13.1 Current Ratio and a 13.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 480.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.