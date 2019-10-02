Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 266,390,236.27% -12.2% -11.8% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,558,693,733.45% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 509.76% at a $25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 1,179.86% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 70.7% respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.