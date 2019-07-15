Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 81.35 N/A -0.56 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 9.04 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.66 beta. Pfenex Inc. on the other hand, has 2.75 beta which makes it 175.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Pfenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 391.20% and an $33.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Pfenex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.