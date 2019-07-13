Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 81.35 N/A -0.56 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 391.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.5. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 65.9%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Otonomy Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.