Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|81.35
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|121.58
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Volatility and Risk
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 391.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.5. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 65.9%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Otonomy Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
