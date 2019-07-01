Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Since Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|86.49
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 362.07% and an $33.5 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
