Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Since Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 86.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 362.07% and an $33.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.