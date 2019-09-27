Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is a contrast between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,901,370.50% -12.2% -11.8% Genprex Inc. 661,978,120.12% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genprex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 401.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 13.1%. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Genprex Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.