Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is a contrast between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|13.62M
|-0.56
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|5.93M
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|265,901,370.50%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Genprex Inc.
|661,978,120.12%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genprex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 401.00%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 13.1%. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Genprex Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
