Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 77.30 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.66 shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, with potential upside of 416.98%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 113.68% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.