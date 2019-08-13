Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

As Biotechnology companies, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 68.01 N/A -0.56 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 19.36 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Athersys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Athersys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.8, and a 558.39% upside potential. Competitively Athersys Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 478.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Athersys Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Athersys Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.