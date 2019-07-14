Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 81.35 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1756.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $33.5, while its potential upside is 391.20%. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential downside is -5.17%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.