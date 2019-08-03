Comparing of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.63 N/A -0.56 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 460.85% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $31.8. Competitively the average target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 981.08% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.