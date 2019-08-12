Comparing of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

We are contrasting Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 2 13.87 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 224.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85%

For the past year Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 7.87% stronger performance while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has -66.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.