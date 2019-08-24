Comparing of Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 127 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.49 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Galapagos NV and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galapagos NV and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -1.58% for Galapagos NV with average price target of $160.4. On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 165.70% and its average price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galapagos NV and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 36.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Galapagos NV beats Tocagen Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.