Comparing of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.05 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 and a Quick Ratio of 30.2. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $45, and a 33.53% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.