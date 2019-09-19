Comparing of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.63 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a 26.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 349.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.