Comparing of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 482.28 N/A -6.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 23.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus target price is $110.4, while its potential upside is 43.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Blueprint Medicines Corporation looks more robust than G1 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.