Comparing of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

This is a contrast between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 -0.29 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Table 1 demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 78,583,521.44% -28.3% -27.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 93,764,129.62% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.69%. Competitively the consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 69.60% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.