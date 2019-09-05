Comparing of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) and Its Rivals

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is a company in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Future FinTech Group Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its peers. 64.7% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Future FinTech Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -62.20% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Future FinTech Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Future FinTech Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.00 2.69

The peers have a potential upside of -2.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Future FinTech Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Future FinTech Group Inc. -10.62% -15.83% -18.55% 26.25% -36.88% 66.94% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Future FinTech Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Future FinTech Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Future FinTech Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.22 shows that Future FinTech Group Inc. is 222.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Future FinTech Group Inc.