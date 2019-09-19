Comparing of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) and Its Competitors

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Future FinTech Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Future FinTech Group Inc. has 64.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Future FinTech Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -62.20% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Future FinTech Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Future FinTech Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 2.60 2.71

As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of 16.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Future FinTech Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Future FinTech Group Inc. -10.62% -15.83% -18.55% 26.25% -36.88% 66.94% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Future FinTech Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Future FinTech Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s peers have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Future FinTech Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.22 shows that Future FinTech Group Inc. is 222.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.