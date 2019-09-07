Comparing of Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|15
|14.12
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Futu Holdings Limited and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Futu Holdings Limited and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 9.24%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has 16.34% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Futu Holdings Limited.
