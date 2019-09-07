Comparing of Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 14.12 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Futu Holdings Limited and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Futu Holdings Limited and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 9.24%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has 16.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Futu Holdings Limited.