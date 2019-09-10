Comparing of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.24 N/A 1.39 12.27 Union Bankshares Inc. 37 3.49 N/A 1.56 21.25

In table 1 we can see Fulton Financial Corporation and Union Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Union Bankshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fulton Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Union Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 11% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that Fulton Financial Corporation is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Union Bankshares Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.41 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares and 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation has 9.82% stronger performance while Union Bankshares Inc. has -30.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Union Bankshares Inc. beats Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.