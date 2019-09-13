Comparing of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Both Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation 16 3.34 N/A 1.39 12.27 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.00 N/A 0.63 24.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Fulton Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fulton Financial Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.39 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fulton Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -1.16% 3.22% 0.12% 5.07% -2.07% 9.82% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Fulton Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.