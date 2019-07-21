Comparing of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulton Financial Corporation has 66.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fulton Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.20% 0.90% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Fulton Financial Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial Corporation N/A 16 13.49 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Fulton Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Fulton Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.14 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fulton Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulton Financial Corporation -3.09% 2.34% -0.24% 0.17% -3.71% 7.36% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Fulton Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. In other hand, Fulton Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Fulton Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fulton Financial Corporation’s rivals beat Fulton Financial Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2015, the company operates 243 branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.