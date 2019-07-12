Comparing of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.31 0.00 Psychemedics Corporation 14 1.26 N/A 0.71 14.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -9.4% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 21.4% 15.2%

Liquidity

Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.4 and a Quick Ratio of 14.4. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 56.9% respectively. 38.2% are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Psychemedics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. -0.54% -17.36% 33.53% 59.14% 43.56% 75.71% Psychemedics Corporation -0.1% -27.65% -44.47% -42.9% -48.27% -34.22%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 75.71% stronger performance while Psychemedics Corporation has -34.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Psychemedics Corporation beats Fulgent Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.