Comparing of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Since Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 932 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.