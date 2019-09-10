Comparing of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and has 18.3 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 114.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.3%. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.