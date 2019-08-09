Comparing of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.8%. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.