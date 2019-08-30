Comparing of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 126.42% and an $24 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 526.51%. Based on the data shown earlier, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.1% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.