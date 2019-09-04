Comparing of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.38 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 130.55% at a $24 average target price. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 153.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.