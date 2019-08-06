Comparing of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

As Diversified Utilities companies, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy Inc. 3 0.59 N/A -10.79 0.00 NextEra Energy Partners LP 46 3.66 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FuelCell Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has FuelCell Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy Inc. 0.00% -127.7% -26.4% NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% -2.2% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

FuelCell Energy Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NextEra Energy Partners LP has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FuelCell Energy Inc. Its rival NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. NextEra Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FuelCell Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for FuelCell Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average price target is $2.75, while its potential upside is 714.33%. NextEra Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $48.75 average price target and a 2.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, FuelCell Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FuelCell Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 8.3% and 86.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FuelCell Energy Inc. 2.64% 40% -88.18% -94.63% -97.78% -94.87% NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98%

For the past year FuelCell Energy Inc. has -94.87% weaker performance while NextEra Energy Partners LP has 12.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NextEra Energy Partners LP beats FuelCell Energy Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.