Comparing of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) compete with each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech Inc. 2 0.39 N/A -0.04 0.00 LiqTech International Inc. 9 6.25 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fuel Tech Inc. and LiqTech International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fuel Tech Inc. and LiqTech International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.2% LiqTech International Inc. 0.00% -24% -14.8%

Volatility & Risk

Fuel Tech Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LiqTech International Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fuel Tech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LiqTech International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Fuel Tech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LiqTech International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Fuel Tech Inc. and LiqTech International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LiqTech International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Fuel Tech Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 144.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fuel Tech Inc. and LiqTech International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.6% and 29.5%. About 11.3% of Fuel Tech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of LiqTech International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuel Tech Inc. -10.08% -21.32% -58.2% -11.57% 2.88% -10.08% LiqTech International Inc. -7.94% -17% 12.38% 10.45% 142.73% 52.37%

For the past year Fuel Tech Inc. had bearish trend while LiqTech International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fuel Tech Inc. beats LiqTech International Inc.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, university, and district heating markets, as well as to the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.