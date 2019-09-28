Comparing of FTS International Inc. (FTSI) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 3 0.54 32.15M 1.14 3.48 North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12

Table 1 demonstrates FTS International Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. North American Construction Group Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to FTS International Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FTS International Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 1,121,772,505.23% 194.4% 15.8% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Liquidity

FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, North American Construction Group Ltd. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. FTS International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FTS International Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.4 is FTS International Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 74.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FTS International Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 71.6%. Insiders held 1.4% of FTS International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16% North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45%

For the past year FTS International Inc. has -44.16% weaker performance while North American Construction Group Ltd. has 40.45% stronger performance.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats North American Construction Group Ltd. on 9 of the 13 factors.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.