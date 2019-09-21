Comparing of FTS International Inc. (FTSI) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 7 0.29 N/A 1.14 3.48 C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FTS International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FTS International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor C&J Energy Services Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. FTS International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FTS International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

FTS International Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 79.86%. C&J Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.25 consensus price target and a 47.73% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FTS International Inc. seems more appealing than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FTS International Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 18.67%. FTS International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16% C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96%

For the past year FTS International Inc. was more bearish than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors FTS International Inc. beats C&J Energy Services Inc.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.