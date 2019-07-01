Comparing of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management companies, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.43
|N/A
|2.26
|2.72
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-2.38%
|-0.81%
|-3.15%
|-5.03%
|-20.52%
|18.73%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
