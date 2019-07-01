Comparing of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management companies, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.43 N/A 2.26 2.72 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.